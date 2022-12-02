Save the USFL Video Archive

Barracuda Sign Defenseman Will Riedell to PTO

December 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release


San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Will Riedell to a professional tryout (PTO). Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

So far this year, Riedell, 26, has skated in 15 games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL, notching four assists, eight penalty minutes, and a plus-four rating.

In 2021-22, he skated in two games with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, following one year at Ohio State where he served as the club's captain in his only season as a Buckeye. In five years of college hockey between Lake Superior State and OSU, he dressed in 171 games, collecting 61 points (20 goals, 41 assists), 126 penalty minutes, and a plus-22 rating.

The six-foot-two, 198-pounder, is a native of Greensboro, North Carolina.

