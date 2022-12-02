Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Classes of 2021 and 2022 Announced

December 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA)- The Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Committee has announced the individuals that will be inducted at the club's Hall of Fame Night, set for Mar. 18, 2023.

The individuals selected for induction into the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame for the Class of 2021: Barry Ashbee (player), Frederic Cassivi (player), John Henderson (player), Myron Stankiewicz (player), and John Travers (general).

The individuals selected for induction into the Hershey Bears Hockey ClubHall of Fame for the Class of 2022: Keith Aucoin (player), Brian Dobbin (player), Don Foreman (official), Gregg Mace (general)

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hall of Fame Night returns, and with an in-person ceremony now permitted, this season's festivities will see the Bears induct both the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2022 into the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame. A Class of 2020 was not selected due to the pandemic.

The induction ceremony will be on Saturday, Mar. 18 at the GIANT Center prior to the start of the game between the Hershey Bears and Rochester Americans. The Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame members are showcased on the GIANT Center concourse.

The Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Class of 2021:

Barry Ashbee

Barry Ashbee was a mainstay on Hershey's blue line for seven seasons, helping the team to a Calder Cup title in 1968-69. That season, he notched a career-best 34 points (5g, 29a) to go along with 130 penalty minutes. He was co-captain of the Bears during the 1962-63 season. He went on to play four seasons in the NHL with Flyers, winning the Stanley Cup in 1974. The club named an award for dedication to hockey after Ashbee that was presented from 1987-95 during the affiliation with the Flyers.

Frederic Cassivi

Frederic Cassivi played six seasons with the Bears, and he ranks fifth all-time in games played among goaltenders with 246, as well as in wins with 113. His 56 playoff games are the most by any Bears goaltender. In 2005-06, he led the AHL in wins (34), and helped Hershey to the 2006 Calder Cup title, winning 16 games in the playoffs, and claiming the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as playoff MVP. He also helped Hershey to the 2007 Calder Cup Finals, and from May 17, 2006 - May 19, 2008, he started 42 straight playoff games for the Bears, a club record. He was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2015.

John Henderson

John Henderson, known as "Long John", was a team leader and earned the club a 1969 Calder Cup title, recording one of his two playoff shutouts in the game that clinched the championship. He went 8-3 with a 2.91 goals against average in that playoffs, after a strong 23-14-3 regular season with a 2.90 goals against average in 41 games. His 152 games played with Hershey ranks 10th in franchise history. He also played 46 NHL games with the Boston Bruins.

Myron Stankiewicz

Myron Stankiewicz played eight straight seasons with the Bears from 1961-68, collecting 50 or more points in a season six different times and also breaking the 20-goal barrier six times. His best season came in 1963-64 when he collected 66 points (25g, 41a) in 72 games. He served as the captain of the Bears in the 1960-61 season. He ranks tied for 13th in franchise history with 399 points (155g, 244a) in his 521 games (10th all-time) with the Bears.

John Travers

John Travers covered the Hershey Bears for The Patriot, The Evening News, and The Sunday Patriot-News for over three decades, starting in 1950. He was named the executive sports editor in 1976. He won 16 Pennsylvania Newspapers Publisher's Association writing awards. He was named the winner of the AHL's prestigious James Ellery Award in the 1968-69 season. The club's annual plus-minus award is named after Travers, and fellow sports writer and Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame member Steve Summers. Additionally, the John Travers Award award is given to the top student athletes in the Central PA area each year.

The Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Class of 2022:

Keith Aucoin

Keith Aucoin was one of the most decorated players ever to skate in the American Hockey League. He played four seasons with the Bears, helping the club to back-to-back Calder Cup titles in 2009 and 2010. He was the AHL's MVP and scoring champion in the 2009-10 season after tallying 106 points (35g, 71a) in 72 games with the Bears. That campaign helped him become one of just 12 Bears to tally a 100+ point season in club history. In his four seasons with the Bears, he led Hershey in assists three times and points twice. He was a three-time All-Star with the Bears, and also earned First Team AHL All-Star honors three times, and Second Team AHL All-Star honors once. He served as an alternate captain for all four of his seasons with the Chocolate and White and was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2022. His 255 assists with the Bears rank him 10th in franchise history.

Brian Dobbin

Brian Dobbin was part of the 1988 Calder Cup team that won 50 games and went an AHL record 12-0 in the playoffs. That year, he finished third on the team with 83 points (36g, 47a) despite playing just 54 games, and added 15 points (7g, 8a) in the playoffs. He was an AHL First Team All-Star in 1988-89 and led the Bears in goals that season with 43. He earned AHL Second Team All-Star honors in 1989-90, and in his Hershey career, posted 1.27 points per game, the sixth highest total in team history for players with 200+ games. He ranks tied for 13th in franchise history with 399 points (179g, 220a) in his 315 games with the Bears. His 179 goals place him 10th in franchise history.

Don Foreman

Don Foreman was a longtime, well-respected linesman in the American Hockey League who was familiar to fans at Hersheypark Arena. He worked exclusively Hershey Bears home games from 1960-70, before traveling through the AHL working 80 games per year. He worked numerous Calder Cup Finals, and was the top rated linesman in the AHL when he hit his mandatory retirement age in 1983. He also had experience as a referee in the North American Hockey League from 1971-76 and in the NHL during the 1978-79 season. The Oberlin, Penn. native was elected to Central Chapter Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Gregg Mace

A staple in the Central Pennsylvania community, Gregg Mace was an institution at Hersheypark Arena and GIANT Center, reporting on the Hershey Bears for over 40 years. Mace was abc27's first weekend sportscaster, starting with the station in 1979, allowing him to cover all six of Hershey's championships since 1980. Over the years, he worked in partnership with the Bears to broadcast games on abc27, serving as a color commentator for the telecasts. For his dedication and coverage of the Bears, Mace was the recipient of the American Hockey League's 2005-06 James H. Ellery Memorial Award, earning recognition for outstanding media coverage in the television category. In 2019, Mace was inducted into the Silver Circle Society by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-Atlantic Chapter.

Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Committee members include: John Lawn, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company (ex officio); Bryan Helmer, Vice President of Hockey Operations of the Hershey Bears; J. Bruce McKinney, retired President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company; Vikki Hultquist, General Manager, Attractions & Entertainment of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company;Doug Yingst, retired President/General Manager of the Hershey Bears; Dave Parro, President of the Hershey Bears Alumni Association; Don Scott, former Hershey Bears public address announcer; Bruce Hancock, Co-Supervisor of Hershey Bears Off-Ice Officials; and Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.