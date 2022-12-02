Amerks Hosting PGA Championship Night in Partnership with PGA on Friday, February 17

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team is hosting PGA Championship Night in partnership with the Professional Golfers Association of America on Friday, Feb. 17 when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena.

The first of its kind, PGA Championship Night will celebrate the unique crossover between golf and hockey with on-ice activations and other in-game elements themed to both sports. The night will also feature co-branded merchandise while fans will also have the opportunity to take pictures with the Wanamaker Trophy, presented annually to the winner of the PGA Championship, one of four major championships in men's professional golf.

"We're excited to partner with the PGA for what should be a fun night celebrating two of the greatest sports," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations, Rob Minter. "Rochester has always been a city known for its rich history in golf and hockey and we look forward to the opportunity of showcasing both later this season."

Members of the 585 Brigade, the Amerks' promotional team, along with Blue Cross Arena ushers and game-night staff will be wearing traditional golf attire while other golf-related props will be used throughout the night.

"We're really excited about hosting a special PGA Championship Night with the Amerks in February," 2023 PGA Championship Director Bryan Karns said. "They've been fantastic to work with as we plan this night, and we're working hard to make sure it's a fun one. There are a lot of connections between golf and hockey, so it was a good fit to collaborate. When the PGA Championship comes to a region, we become part of that community leading up to our event, and we thought this game would be a great way to connect with the hockey (and golf) fans in the Rochester region."

In the week leading up to the game with the Marlies, the Amerks will host an online auction featuring various PGA and Amerks co-branded items and merchandise, including custom caddy bibs autographed by the Amerks players. The online auction, powered by DASH, will be open for bidding beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 and will run through 10 p.m. the night of the game. Winners will be contacted directly.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit PGA REACH Western New York, a non-profit organization and philanthropic arm of the Western New York PGA Section, one of the 41 sections in the PGA of America. Its members from across Buffalo, Rochester, and Erie are committed to serving its communities and growing the game of golf through its three pillars: Youth, Military, and Inclusion.

The PGA Championship returns to Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY in 2023. The Donald Ross-designed parkland golf course will host The PGA Championship between Monday, May 15 and Sunday, May 21. Oak Hill Country Club last hosted the tournament in 2013 when Jason Dufner won the tournament, defeating Jim Furyk by 2 strokes at 10 under. Oak Hill Country Club was founded in 1901 and has hosted the PGA Championship on three previous occasions: 1980, 2003, 2013. Tickets for the tournament can be purchased by visiting https://www.pgachampionship.com/tickets.

