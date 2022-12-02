Hogs Match up with Springfield for First Time

December 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Springfield, Mass. - The Rockford IceHogs meet the Springfield Thunderbirds for the first time in team history tonight at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts at 6:05 p.m. Tonight will be the first of two contests between the two clubs this season.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 9-7-0-1, 19 points (5th, Central Division)

Springfield: 7-8-0-4, 18 points (7th, Atlantic Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Brett Seney (10G, 13A) paces the IceHogs in points, and forward David Gust ranks second with 22 points.

Springfield is led by former IceHogs forward Matthew Highmore (4G, 16A) who paces the Thunderbirds in points. Forward Martin Frk ranks second with 17 points. Former Rockford former Dylan McLaughlin also skates for Springfield and has appeared in five games, notching a goal.

Last Game Highlights

Unable to complete a comeback, the IceHogs fell 5-3 on Saturday night and split the weekend with the Milwaukee Admirals. Forward Dylan Sikura marked his third two-goal night of the season against the Admirals. Evening the score in the middle frame, forward David Gust tallied his 10th goal of the season while defenseman Isaak Phillips assisted on all three of Rockford's goals on Saturday. Jaxson Stauber totaled 23 saves and was tagged with the loss.

Get Hot, Stay Hot

The surging IceHogs offense leads the AHL with a 4.06 goals per game average across the 2022-23 campaign. Staying in the fast lane, Rockford has tallied 69 lamp lighters after 17 games.

Full House

Three IceHogs hold top spots as overall points leaders in the AHL after Rockford's 17 games. Forward Brett Seney (10G, 13A) is ranked fourth in the AHL and leads the Hogs with 23 points. The IceHogs secure the most players on the overall points leaders list with forwards David Gust (sixth) and Lukas Reichel (15th). After tallying against the Texas Stars on Nov. 23, forward Luke Philp ranks fourth in the AHL and leads the IceHogs for the most goals scored with 11 this season.

In Our Defense

With assists on all three Rockford goals against the Admirals on Saturday night, Isaak Phillips ranks 10th in the AHL's defenseman leaders with 12 assists and 14 points. Jakub Galvas ranks 17th with 11 assists and 12 points.

Hello, There

The IceHogs take on the 2022 Eastern Conference Champion Springfield Thunderbirds and the Hartford Wolf Pack for the first time in team history during the 2022-23 season. The IceHogs host the Wolf Pack on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the BMO and battle the Thunderbirds on Friday, Jan. 20.

Seeing The Blues

While this may be Rockford's first trip to Springfield to match up with the Thunderbirds, it's not the Hogs first matchup against a St. Louis Blues affiliate. Rockford has played more games against the Blues affiliate during their AHL era other than Nashville, Minnesota and Detroit. The Hogs previous played the Blues AHL affiliate when they were in Peoria, Chicago and San Antonio.

Hogs on the Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Thursday that they have recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the IceHogs. Mitchell has skated in two games with the Blackhawks this season. He's also played in five games with the IceHogs, collecting six points (2G, 4A).

Join the Screw City IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 9 against the Iowa Wild!

To honor the region's rich manufacturing history and the uniqueness of the "Screw City" nickname long associated with Rockford, the Rockford IceHogs will become the Screw City IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 9. Preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now, and an additional line of Screw City merchandise will be available to purchase in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center starting at the Dec. 9 game. Get tickets for the Screw City IceHogs game and learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Fri., Dec. 2 at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 20 vs. Springfield, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Thunderbirds, All-Time

0-0-0-0

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.