Minnesota Wild Reassigns Hammond and Rau to Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Andrew Hammond and forward Kyle Rau to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hammond, 33 (2/11/88), is 6-1-2 with a 2.09 goals-against average (GAA), a .919 save percentage (SV%) and three shutouts in nine games with Iowa this season. He was recalled from Iowa to the taxi squad on Jan. 3, 2022 and did not appear in a game with Minnesota. He wears No. 35 with Iowa.

Rau, 29 (10/24/92), has recorded 25 points (10-15=25), a plus-6 rating, four power-play goals (PPG), three game-winning goals (GWG) and 63 shots on goal in 26 games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-9, 171-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minn., collected 11 points (4-7=11) in a season-high six-game point streak from Oct. 22-Nov. 21. He has also appeared in five games with Minnesota this season. He wears No. 42 with Iowa.

Minnesota plays against the Blackhawks in Chicago on Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. CT. Iowa plays the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Feb. 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. CT.

