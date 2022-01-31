Belleville Sens Release Complete Slate of Rescheduled Games for Remainder of 2021-22 Season

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to release the team's updated schedule for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, which includes new dates for a total of 11 games that were postponed earlier in the campaign.

The new dates impact six road games, and five home games as follows:

AHL Game # Original Date Opponent/Location New Date (Time)

305 December 8, 2021 @ Hartford Wednesday, March 2, 2022 (7:00 p.m.)

348 December 15, 2021 @ Lehigh Valley Tuesday, February 8, 2022 (7:05 p.m.)

365 December 17, 2021 @ Syracuse Sunday, March 20, 2022 (7:00 p.m.)

367 December 18, 2021 vs Providence Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (3:00 p.m.)

386 December 21, 2021 vs Utica Tuesday, March 15, 2022 (7:00 p.m.)

404 December 26, 2021 @ Toronto Monday, January 3, 2022 - COMPLETED

411 December 28, 2021 vs Syracuse Tuesday, February 22, 2022 (7:00 p.m.)

459 January 5, 2022 @ Rochester Friday, April 15, 2022 (7:05 p.m.)

554 January 21, 2022 @ Laval Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (7:00 p.m.)

562 January 22, 2022 vs Laval Monday, April 18, 2022 (7:00 p.m.)

604 January 29, 2022 vs Toronto Saturday, April 30, 2022 (3:00 p.m.)

Fans who purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled home games are asked to hold them, as they will remain valid for the new dates. If fans are unable to attend the rescheduled date, they can contact Cody Hall (hallc@bellevillesens.com) to arrange for a credit towards tickets for a new game, or a refund through their original point of purchase.

