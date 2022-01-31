Record 11 IceHogs Alumni to Participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

Since the team's inception in 1999, the Rockford IceHogs have had a long and impressive history of players and coaches participating in the Winter Olympic games and on the eve of the 2022 Games in Beijing, China, a record 11 former IceHogs will compete for gold.

The group is led by former IceHogs Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, who stands behind the bench as Head Coach for Canada. He led the IceHogs to a 40-28-4-4 record during the 2017-28 season, his first behind the bench, and guided the club to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in team history after sweeping Chicago in the Division Semifinals. sweeping Manitoba in the Division Finals before eventually falling to the Texas Stars . He began the 2018-19 season with the IceHogs, going 6-3-3, before being named the Head Coach of the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 6.

On the ice, the IceHogs will see 2019-20 IceHogs Unsung Hero Matt Tomkins with Canada, 2014-15 Unsung Hero Peter Regin with Denmark, 2014-15 IceHogs Rookie of the Year and 2015-16 Best Defenseman Ville Pokka with Finland, forwards Marko Dano and Tomas Jurco with Slovakia and forwards Fredrik Olofsson, Joakim Nordstrom, Marcus Kruger, defenseman Philip Holm and goalie Lars Johansson with Sweden.

IceHogs Coaches in 2022 Winter Olympics

CoachCountrySeasons with IceHogs

Jeremy Colliton Canada 2017-18

IceHogs Alums Skating in 2022 Winter Olympics

PlayerCountryPositionSeasons with IceHogs

Matt Tomkins Canada Goalie 2017-18, 2019-21

Peter Regin Denmark Forward 2014-15

Ville Pokka Finland Defense 2014-18

Marko Dano Slovakia Forward 2015-16

Tomas Jurco Slovakia Forward 2017-18

Fredrik Olofsson Sweden Forward 2018-19

Joakim Nordstrom Sweden Forward 2012-15

Lars Johansson Sweden Goalie 2016-17

Marcus Kruger Sweden Forward 2012-13

Philip Holm Sweden Defenseman 2019-20

An IceHogs alum has medaled in each of the last two Winter Games, with forward Rob Klinkhammer (pictured above) earning a bronze medal with Canada in 2018 in Pyeongchang, forward Petri Kontiola and goalie Antti Niemi earning bronze in Sochi in 2014 and forward Marcus Kruger and defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson capturing silver in 2014.

2014 featured a then-record six IceHogs alumni in the Olympic games as Mathis Olimb skated with Norway and goaltender Alexander Salak dressed for the Czech Republic in addition to Kontiola, Niemi, Kruger and Hjalmarsson.

Including this year's 10 players and coach, 21 IceHogs have represented their country in the Olympics. The 2022 Olympic Men's Hockey schedule can be found here, while a complete history of the IceHogs and the Olympics is available here.

