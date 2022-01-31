Phantoms Announce Schedule Change

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that the team's home game originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 16 against the Springfield Thunderbirds will now move to Tuesday, April 26 at 7:05 p.m.

FANS WITH TICKETS, PLEASE NOTE:

All fans with tickets for the game originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 16 are encouraged to hold on to their current tickets which will now be good for the game on Tuesday, April 26. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected in their Phantoms online ticket account.

Fans with questions should reach out to ticketsales@phantomshockey.com.

