Home Ice Has a New Name: Welcome to Acrisure Arena

January 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for both the sports and live entertainment industries, today announced an exclusive 10-year arena naming rights agreement with fintech leader Acrisure for Southern California's most anticipated live entertainment and sports venue. Acrisure Arena, located in Palm Springs, California, and the future home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, is projected to open for the 2022-2023 American Hockey League (AHL) season and host more than 150 major events annually. Downloadable, high-resolution renderings and sizzle reel of Acrisure Arena are available here.

In addition to securing naming rights to the arena, specific elements of the agreement with Acrisure include permanent exterior signage, entitlement to the Arena's largest premium private hospitality space, and prominent Acrisure logo placement on the roof, center ice, and scoreboards throughout the venue. Acrisure Partners, customers, and employees will also enjoy extensive VIP hospitality opportunities. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. This is the first stadium or arena sponsorship for Acrisure.

"The Acrisure Arena reflects our commitment to raising awareness of the multiple financial solutions we're proud to offer our customers. California is home to the greatest number of Acrisure clients and is the perfect market for us to enter into this type of naming rights opportunity," said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, CEO, and President of Acrisure. "As we've grown significantly, we are proud to contribute to the continued growth and development of the Coachella Valley and look forward to the benefits this facility brings to the local community as well as our customers."

Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., Acrisure is a rapidly growing leader in the financial services technology industry. It provides customers with intelligence-driven financial services solutions for Insurance, Reinsurance, Asset Management, Real Estate Services, and Cyber Services. In just over eight years, the company has grown its revenue from $38 million to over $3.3 billion and currently maintains locations in nine countries.

"We are proud to announce our naming rights agreement with Acrisure," said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group and leader of the arena project. "Acrisure Arena will be the crown jewel of the entire Coachella Valley and a major destination for the biggest artists, concerts, and sporting events in the world. Acrisure and Oak View Group are dedicated to using this platform to improve the lives of everyone in the Coachella Valley."

Acrisure Arena will be located in the heart of the Coachella Valley on 43.35 acres of land at I-10 and Cook Street, land owned by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation. The arena will be more than 300,000 square feet and feature 11,500 seats, including modern suites and four premium hospitality clubs available only to 920 Premium Seats and Suite ticketholders. It will be the home of the Seattle Kraken's American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and include an adjoining facility that will serve as a year-round community gathering space and the training center for the AHL team.

With a focus on prioritizing technology, sustainability, and green initiatives, the world-class arena will also be built for music and host the best and biggest names in the music industry on an annual basis. In addition to sports and entertainment, the arena will accommodate conventions, large meetings, international events as well as award shows and exhibitions.

The project is privately funded at no risk to Riverside County taxpayers. Construction of the new arena is expected to create hundreds of permanent and temporary jobs for the community. The arena is projected to open in the last quarter of 2022.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.