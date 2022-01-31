IceHogs Roll into February on Point Streak and Welcome Admirals and Wild to BMO Harris Bank Center this Week

January 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-0-2-0

Wednesday, Jan. 26 vs. Iowa Wild

The Rockford IceHogs (15-14-2-1) dropped a physical 2-1 contest to the Iowa Wild (16-16-2-2) in overtime at BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday night. The Hogs and Wild combined for a season-high 66 penalty minutes in the midweek contest. Recap & Highlights

Friday, Jan. 28 at Milwaukee Admirals

The Rockford IceHogs (15-14-3-1) fell 2-1 in overtime against the Milwaukee Admirals (18-18-2-2) Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, but earned a point to continue their three-game point streak. Recap & Highlights

Saturday, Jan. 29 at Chicago Wolves

The Rockford IceHogs (16-14-3-1) took down the Chicago Wolves (25-7-4-3) 1-0 in a shootout Saturday night at Allstate Arena. In his first time starting in back-to-back games in back-to-back nights this season, Rockford goalie Arvid Soderblom was the star of the show, making 36 saves on the night to lead the IceHogs to a shootout, shutout win. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 16-14-3-1 (3rd Place, Central Division)

Home: 8-8-2-0

Away: 8-6-1-1

Last 10 Games: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 2-0-2-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (12)

Assists: Lukas Reichel (14)

Points: Lukas Reichel (26)

Penalty Minutes: Dmitri Osipov (63)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (4)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (7)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (10)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander, Lukas Reichel (3)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (7)

GAA: Collin Delia, Arvid Soderblom (2.77)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.922)

League Leaders

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom is tied for fifth among AHL netminders with a .922 save percentage.

Forward Lukas Reichel is eighth among AHL rookies with 26 points and tied for third among first-year players with 12 goals.

Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for fifth in the AHL with two shorthanded goals.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for fourth in the AHL with two shorthanded assists.

IceHogs Notes & Promotions

IceHogs Welcome Admirals on Winning Weekday; Host Wild on Pepsi Cooler Bag Giveaway Night

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Feb. 2 against the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. on a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game!

After opening a home-and-home weekend against the Iowa Wild in Des Moines, IA on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., the IceHogs host the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 5 at BMO Harris Bank Center at 6 p.m. The first 1,500 fans receive an IceHogs cooler bag presented by Pepsi! Buy Tickets

My January Friend

The IceHogs wrapped up the month of January with a 5-3-2-0 record including a three-game winning streak from Jan. 7-14 and are currently on a four-game point streak (2-0-2-0). Forward Lukas Reichel led the IceHogs in January with 12 points (4G, 8A) including an IceHogs season-high, seven-game point streak. Forward Michael Teply led the club with five goals during the month.

Soderblom Shines in Shootout Shutout Win

Last Saturday, IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom made 36 saves in a 1-0 shootout win at Chicago, the first shootout-shutout win since Lars Johansson's 38 saves in a 1-0 shootout win at Manitoba on Feb. 22, 2017. The IceHogs participated in two other SO/SO contests in their history:

Oct. 13, 2012 - Carter Hutton makes 31 saves in 1-0 SOL at Chicago

Oct. 19, 2014 - Michael Leighton makes 28 saves in 1-0 SOL at Toronto

Whole Lotta Extra Hockey

Dating back to Jan. 23, the IceHogs have skated in four consecutive games that have gone beyond regulation time and featured two shootout wins (Jan. 23 vs. TX, 3-2 and Jan. 29 at CHI, 1-0) and two overtime losses (Jan. 26 vs. Iowa, 2-1 OTL and Jan. 28 at MIL, 2-1 OTL).

This is the most consecutive games beyond 60 minutes of play since the club appeared in four-straight games from Mar. 10-16, 2018 (2 OTW, 1 OTL, 1 SOL). The team record for the most games going into overtime is five, set twice from Feb. 3-11, 2017 (1 OTW, 3OTL, 1 SOW) and Nov. 30-Dec. 8, 2007 (1 OTW, 2 SOW, 1 SOL).

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $500!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Winning Weekday

Wednesday, Feb. 2

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Seventh of 12 meetings; 3-2-1-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs at Iowa Wild

Friday, Feb. 4

7:00 p.m. CT

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Sixth of 12 meetings; 1-2-2-0 head-to-head record; first visit to Iowa since Oct. 23

IceHogs vs. Iowa Wild

Pepsi Cooler Bag Giveaway (First 1,500 fans)

Saturday, Feb. 5

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Seventh of 12 meetings; Last three meetings at BMO Harris Bank Center have gone to OT/SO (1-0-2-0)

