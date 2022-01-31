Niclas Almari Reassigned to Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned defenseman Niclas Almari to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, the Penguins have released forward Patrick Watling and goaltender Tristan Côté-Cazenave from their professional tryout agreements.

Almari, 23, skated in six contests for Nailers, earning four assists in those six games.

Almari scored the game-winning goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in its 2021-22 season opener on Oct. 16 vs. Lehigh Valley. It stands as the only goal he's scored this season to go along with one assist for two points in 11 games.

In 64 career AHL games, Almari has amassed nine points (2G-7A).

The Kirkkonummi, Finland native was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Before joining Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a full-time basis in 2019-20, he captured Finland's top championship by winning the 2019 Liiga playoffs with HPK Hämeenlinna.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns home for its next game on Wednesday, Jan. 21 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop between the Penguins and T-Birds is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

