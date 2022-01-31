Bears Mourn the Passing of Mike Nykoluk

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Nykoluk. He was 87 years old.

Nykoluk is Hershey's all-time leader in games played (972), assists (636), and points (808). He played 14 years for Hershey from 1958-1972, winning Calder Cups in 1959 and 1969. A fan favorite, Nykoluk was affectionately known as "The Big Bear" to the Hershey faithful. His number 8 is retired by the club.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Nykoluk recorded 50-plus assists in seven straight seasons and was named the AHL's Most Valuable Player in 1966-67. Nykoluk was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2007, and was part of Hershey's inaugural 2012 Hall of Fame Class.

He ranks third on the AHL's all-time list with 686 assists, sixth with 881 points, and fifth with 1,069 games played.

Nykoluk went on to become an assistant coach in the National Hockey League, helping the Philadelphia Flyers to Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975. He later returned to Toronto and spent three seasons as the head coach of his hometown Maple Leafs.

The Bears will honor Nykoluk prior to Wednesday's game versus Hartford at GIANT Center.

