Johansen Recalled to Washington Taxi Squad

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled defenseman Lucas Johansen and have assigned him to the Taxi Squad.

Johansen has posted 13 points (3g, 10a) and a +16 plus/minus rating in 31 games with Hershey this season. In 164 career games with Hershey, Johansen has recorded 58 points (12g, 46a).

Johansen was selected with the Capitals' first-round pick, 28th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut and recorded his first NHL point on Dec. 31 versus the Detroit Red Wings.

Hershey returns to action on Wednesday at GIANT Center versus Hartford at 7 p.m. It's Hersheypark Pass Night. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

