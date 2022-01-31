Kaden Fulcher Reassigned to Toledo
January 31, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Fulcher made his AHL season debut on Jan. 29 at Milwaukee, which marked his first contest since Dec. 11. In his first appearance with Grand Rapids this campaign, the netminder made 21 saves in a 5-0 defeat. Fulcher competed with the Griffins in the 2020-21 season and posted a 2-2-2 record with one shutout and a 2.84 goals against average. With the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, Fulcher has registered a 4-3-0 ledger this season. The fourth-year pro has a 1.70 goals against average and a 0.924 save percentage in eight outings with Toledo. Through 47 pro games played, Fulcher has a 21-15-9 record with a 2.92 goals against average and a 0.885 save percentage.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
