Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 8, 2024
September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx trailed at the half, but turned things around to get the 78-71 win over the Mystics
Napheesa Collier led with 19 PTS, 12 REB
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 8, 2024
- Howard and Dream Survive Wings in Overtime Thriller, 107-96 - Atlanta Dream
- Storm Defense Proves to be X-Factor in 90-66 Win Over Phoenix - Seattle Storm
- Game Preview: Fever Look for Season Sweep of Atlanta on Sunday - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
- Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier Named Western Conference Player of the Month
- September 1 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky Postgame Notes
- Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier Named Western Conference Player of the Week
- Kayla McBride to Compete in 2024 Starry Three-Point Contest as Part of WNBA All-Star Weekend
- July 17 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream Postgame Materials