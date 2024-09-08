Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx trailed at the half, but turned things around to get the 78-71 win over the Mystics

Napheesa Collier led with 19 PTS, 12 REB

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.