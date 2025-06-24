Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 24, 2025
June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Washington Mystics hand the Minnesota Lynx their second loss of the szn with a 68-64 victory!
This makes 2 wins in a row for Washington
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2025
- Kamilla Cardoso Scores Career-High 27 Points in 97-86 Win over Sparks - Chicago Sky
- Sparks Postgame Notes & Quotes - Los Angeles Sparks
- Aces Prepare for First Back-To-Back of 2025 - Las Vegas Aces
- Sky Play Sparks for First of Two Matchups this Week - Chicago Sky
- Marina Mabrey Out 2-4 Weeks with Knee Injury - Connecticut Sun
- Vandersloot Has ACL Surgery, Out for Season - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Liberty - 6/25/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Nneka Ogwumike Earns Western Conference Player of the Week - Seattle Storm
- Shakira Austin Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Washington Mystics
- Fever Close out Road Trip in Seattle - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.