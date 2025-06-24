Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 24, 2025

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Washington Mystics hand the Minnesota Lynx their second loss of the szn with a 68-64 victory!

This makes 2 wins in a row for Washington

#WelcometotheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.