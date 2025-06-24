Sports stats

WNBA Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 24, 2025

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video


The Washington Mystics hand the Minnesota Lynx their second loss of the szn with a 68-64 victory!

This makes 2 wins in a row for Washington

