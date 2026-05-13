Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 12, 2026
Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx get their first dub of the szn as they defeat the Phoenix Mercury 88-84
Natasha Howard: 14 PTS | 11 REB | 2 AST Kayla McBride: 14 PTS | 3 AST | 2 REB | 2 3PM Nia Coffey: 13 PTS | 10 REB | 3 3PM Olivia Miles: 13 PTS | 7 AST | 6 REB
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026
- Lynx Hold on at Phoenix - Minnesota Lynx
- Liberty Suffer First Loss at Portland - New York Liberty
- Dream Starts the Season 2-0 with a Win in Dallas - Atlanta Dream
- Dream Tops Dallas on the Road - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.