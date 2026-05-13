Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 12, 2026

Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx get their first dub of the szn as they defeat the Phoenix Mercury 88-84

Natasha Howard: 14 PTS | 11 REB | 2 AST Kayla McBride: 14 PTS | 3 AST | 2 REB | 2 3PM Nia Coffey: 13 PTS | 10 REB | 3 3PM Olivia Miles: 13 PTS | 7 AST | 6 REB

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026

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