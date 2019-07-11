Milkmen Fall Short of Ninth Inning Rally

July 11, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release





The kids were out in full force at Routine Field for Kids Day, making up the majority of the 1,788 fans. Manager Gary McClure was extremely happy to see the amount of kids at the game saying, "Their support feels great, it means the world to the team, and it's great to see them outside cheering us on."

After getting down one run off an RBI double by Cleburne's DH Zach Nehrir, the Milkmen gave the kids an early treat. Bottom of the first inning, Adam Walker hit the first grand slam in Routine Field history, and his ninth homer of the season.

Railroaders would take control of the scoring with an RBI single by left fielder K.C. Huth in the second, Nehrir with an RBI double and then scoring after a stolen base in the third.

The Railroaders added two more in the fourth inning, including an RBI single by shortstop Daniel Robertson, giving them a 6-4 lead. The Railroaders finished their scoring in the sixth with an RBI single by third baseman Chase Simpson.

Milwaukee attempted to rally in the bottom of the ninth with a Garrett Copeland RBI and Sam Dexter scoring off an error. The Milkmen put up 9 hits and leaving six men on.

Starting pitcher for the Milkmen, Kurt Heyer, ended up with the loss today. Heyer pitched 3 innings allowing nine hits, six runs (all earned), four strikeouts and two walks. Heyer is now 3-6 with a 5.78 ERA in 11 starts.

Railroader starter, Greyfer Eregua, got his first win for the season. He pitched 5 innings, allowing six hits, four runs (all off Walker's grand slam), one walk and two strikeouts. Tyler Wilson got his twelfth save of the season.

Milwaukee (21-30) remain at home for their next series, where they take on the Sioux City Explorers in a three game series starting Friday, July 12.

The first pitch will be at 7:05 pm. It will also be "Boom with a Beat" night, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with 3D fireworks and a tie dye jersey auction. For more information, visit milwaukeemilkmen.com

