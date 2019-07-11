Saints Finish Eight Game Roadtrip with 4-3 Loss to T-Bones

KANSAS CITY, KS - The St. Paul Saints finished their eight game roadtrip winning four and losing four. All four losses came by one run as the dropped a 4-3 contest to the Kansas City T-Bones on Thursday night at CommunityAmerica Ballpark. The loss drops the Saints to 33-19 on the season.

Hit batters and walks to lead off innings hurt the Saints. In the second starter Tom Curtin hit the leadoff man Casey Gillaspie and then walked Daniel Nava. With one out Mason Davis singled home Gillaspie to make it 1-0 T-Bones. With two outs, Danny Mars singled to center loading the bases. Curtin then walked Dylan Tice to force in a run making it 2-0.

The Saints tied it at two in the fifth when Matt Morales led off with a bunt single. Josh Allen singled him to third and Dan Motl made it 2-1 with an RBI single to center. After a double play groundout by Brady Shoemaker, his second of the night, John Silviano walked to put runners at the corners. Jeremy Martinez then lined a single into center scoring Allen to tie the game at two.

The game didn't stay tied for long as Curtin walked Tice to lead off the bottom of the fifth. He stole second and, with one out, Chris Colabello singled Tice to third. A sacrifice fly from Gillaspie gave the T-Bones a 3-2 lead.

In the sixth Roy Morales led off with a single to right and moved to second on a single from Mason Davis. After Curtin struck out Ramsey Romano, Ken Frosch came into the game for Curtin. He got Mars to pop out, but Tice then singled into left-center scoring Morales giving the T-Bones a 4-2 lead.

The Saints scratched across a run in the eighth when Devon Rodriguez looped a single into left-center and Jhonatan Solano walked. A wild pitch moved up both runners and Chesny Young's sacrifice fly scored Rodriguez making it a one run game.

In the ninth, Allen led off with a walk and was erased on a fielder's choice by Motl. Brady Shoemaker walked, his second on the night. He extended his hitting streak to 12, with a double in the first, and has now reached base safely in 31 consecutive games. With the tying and go ahead runs aboard closer Carlos Diaz got John Silviano to ground into a game ending double play, the third double play the Saints into on the night.

The Saints head home and begin a three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Friday night at CHS Field at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Eddie Medina (5-1, 2.57) to the mound against Goldeyes LHP Ryan Johnson (1-4, 4.32).

