American Association Game Recaps

Lincoln 3, Winnipeg 2 - Box Score

Designated hitter Curt Smith singled home LF Randolph Oduber with the game winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Lincoln beat Winnipeg in a walk-off, 3-2.

The big inning began with CF Forrestt Allday, on the ninth pitch of his at-bat, picking-up a base hit. Oduber followed the Allday at-bat with a single of his own to put runners on first and second base with no one out. The next hitter, 1B Cody Regis, collected a hit, scoring Allday from second base and tying the contest up at 2-2. Smith was next up and picked up the big base knock to plate Oduber and give the Saltdogs the huge victory.

Regis and Smith each went 2-for-4 with an RBI while leadoff hitter Christian Ibarra launched a first inning solo home run.

Lincoln pitcher Austin Boyle tossed a scoreless inning of relief and grabbed the victory. The righty struck out two of the three batters he faced and with the win is now 2-0 on the season.

Chicago 5, Gary SouthShore 2 - Box Score

Chicago completed the four-game sweep of Gary SouthShore as they defeated the RailCats by the final of 5-2. Trailing 2-0 after 4 ½ innings of play, the Dogs would score four runs in the fifth to take a 4-2 advantage and would go on from there to earn their sixth straight victory.

There were eight hits collected by Chicago with three batters picking-up multi-hit games. Dogs LF Tony Rosselli led the way going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Chicago 3B Gustavo Pierre scored a pair of runs in a 2-for-4 night while 1B Trey Vavra chipped in with two hits.

Dogs starting pitcher Austin Wright tossed six solid innings in notching his third win of the season. Wright gave up an earned run on five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.

For Gary SouthShore in defeat, 3B Thomas Walraven had a double in three official at-bats along with two runs batted in.

Sioux Falls 6, Texas 4 - Box Score

Sioux Falls finished off the four-game sweep of Texas as they downed the AirHogs by the final of 6-4. After 4 ½ scoreless innings to begin the contest, the Canaries scored a run in the fifth and four more in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead and would go from there to their sixth win in their last seven games.

The Canaries banged out 12 hits in the contest with 3B Mitch Glasser leading the way going 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Sioux Falls RF Clint Coulter launched a home run and drove in two runs in a 2-for-4 night while CF Jordan Ebert had a hit in two at-bats along with a pair of runs and an RBI.

Canaries starting pitcher Luis Pollorena allowed two earned runs over seven innings of work and earned the win. The southpaw gave up a walk and four hits to go with seven strikeouts. With the victory, Pollorena is now 4-1 on the year.

First baseman Stewart Ijames had a 2-for-4 night with a run and two RBI in the loss for Texas.

Kansas City 4, St. Paul 3 - Box Score

Left fielder Dylan Tice singled home C Roy Morales in the sixth inning to give Kansas City a 4-2 lead and that proved to be the difference in the game as the T-Bones defeated St. Paul by a 4-3 final.

Kansas City would jump out on top in the second as they plated a pair of runs to give themselves a 2-0 lead. The score would remain that way until the top of the fifth when the Saints scored a pair of their own to tie the contest up at 2-2. The tie did not last for long as the T-Bones tallied single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to grab the lead for good at 4-2. St. Paul added a run in the eighth to cut the deficit to one but that would be it.

T-Bones 3B Mason Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Tice had a hit in three at-bats along with a run and two RBIs.

Kansas City reliever Nick Lee threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings and notched the win. The Weatherford College product gave a hit and a walk while fanning two in the five batters he faced. Lee is now 1-1 on the year.

