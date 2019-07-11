RedHawks Strike for Ten Runs in Fifth, Take Series

Fargo, ND - What started out as the Drew Stankiewicz game turned on it's head to the game the was lost in the fifth inning as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks used a ten run fifth inning to propel themselves to the win in the rubber game 11-4.

Drew Stankiewicz had taken it upon himself in the first four innings to provide the Explorers will all the offensive fire power they needed. He hit his first two home runs of the season over the right field fence to put the X's up 2-0. It was the only two hits to that point of the game for the Explorers as it seemed as though we were lined up for a classic afternoon pitchers duel.

Michael Tamburino (4-4) ended up with the win for the RedHawks as he tossed eight innings, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out a season high nine and not allowing any walks. He never allowed the Explorers to score multiple runs in an inning and tossed four perfect innings.

Taylor Jordan for the first four innings was winning the pitchers duel and looked like the classic Taylor Jordan the Explorers have come accustomed to knowing. In the first four innings Jordan faced the minimum allowing a single base runner on a base hit but quickly removed him from the base paths with a double play.

But the fifth inning turned quickly on Jordan and the X's and was surprising as it gets for a starter of Jordan's caliber with how he had been pitching. Chris Jacobs hit his second home run of the series with a solo blast off the scoreboard in left to cut the X's lead in half 2-1. After a strike out and a walk, Leo Pina hit a short home run down the left field line that just snuck over the wall to give Fargo a 3-2 lead. Two straight singles and a walk loaded the bases. Tim Colwell singled to score a run and a ground out by Ahart scored another run to make it 5-2. Jacobs with two on and two out delivered for the second time in the frame with a single to right to bring home another two runs.

That did it for Jordan (3-7) as he went 4 2/3rds innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits, four punch outs and two walks.

Juan Aguilera came in relief for Jordan but Fargo continued to attack. TJ Bennett hit a two run double and Leo Pina delivered another run scoring single in the inning to finish off the 10 run inning for Fargo. They sent 15 men to the plate and collected 10 hits in the process after having just one base runner in the first four innings.

Fargo would tack on another run in the sixth with a bases loaded walk from Bennett to get their 11th run of the game.

The X's scored in the top of the sixth when Dylan Kelly lead off the frame with a double and would score on a double from Nate Samson. And a base hit by Stankiewicz gave him a 3-3 day. He scored from first for his third run of the game on a double by Sebastian Zawada.

The Explorers had six hits in the ball game with five of them being of the extra base hit variety.

Sioux City now 25-26 on the season will travel to Milwaukee and face the Milkmen from Routine Field with first pitch of the three game weekend series set for Friday at 7:05 pm.

