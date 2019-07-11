Jacobs' Grand Slam Highlights Doubleheader Split against X's

FARGO, N.D. - Chris Jacobs mashed a grand slam in the sixth inning of the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader against Sioux City Wednesday night to spark the RedHawks to an 11-5 victory over the Explorers in front of 3,562 fans at Newman Outdoor Field. Fargo-Moorhead dropped Game 2 of the doubleheader by a score of 5-3 despite a comeback attempt late in the game.

Eight of the nine RedHawks starters collected at least one hit in the opening game Wednesday to help the home team to its 33rd win of the season. Joe Filomeno (4-0) earned his fourth win of the season coming on in relief of starter Bret Helton (2-2) in the sixth inning. Tyler Fallwell (5-4) earned the loss for the Explorers.

Sioux City scored the first five runs of Game 2 before the RedHawks put together a 3-run rally in the sixth inning that relied on two crucial errors by the X's defense, but Sioux City reliever Matt Pobereyko (1-2) came on to close out the Hawks and earn the save with a shutout performance in the seventh and final inning.

F-M starter Taylor Bloye (2-1) earned his first loss of the season for the RedHawks after giving up three runs (two earned) on 10 hits in four innings on the mound. Carlos Sierra (2-0) earned his second win of the season after striking out five F-M batters in 5.2 innings of work.

The RedHawks and Explorers wrap up their three-game series later today, Thursday, July 11, at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch for the Business Day Game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

