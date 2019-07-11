American Association Game Recaps

Lincoln 6, Winnipeg 0 - Box Score

Behind a complete game shutout from starting pitcher John Brownell, the Winnipeg Goldeyes (28-22) blanked the Lincoln Saltdogs 6-0.

Brownell (4-3) went the distance and allowed just five hits along the way. He walked just two batters and struck out five. Brownell needed just 118 pitches to finish off the Goldeyes and 74 of those went for strikes. Offensively for the Saltdogs, DH Curt Smith with 2-for-4 and hit his ninth home run of the season. SS Ivan Marin added a pair of RBIs.

For the Goldeyes, RF Tyler Hill had two of the team's five hits.

Sioux Falls 9, Texas 8 - Box Score

The Sioux Falls Canaries (26-24) came out on top of the Texas AirHogs 9-8 after the two teams traded big innings all night long.

The AirHogs struck first with five runs in the top of the third inning including RBI base hits from LF Jonathan Moroney (3-for-5), RF Stewart Ijames and DH Han Xiao (4-for-5). After 2B Alay Lago (2-for-4) scored in the bottom of the fourth, the Canaries matched that early offense with a five-run inning of their own in the fifth. 3B Mitch Glasser (2-for-5) had an RBI single and scored on an error, 1B/LF Kevin Taylor lifted a sac fly and OF Burt Reynolds hit a two-run home run.

The AirHogs jumped back in front with three runs in the seventh but the Canaries matched again in the eighth thanks to an RBI single from DH Jordan Ebert and a two-RBI double from SS Andrew Ely (3-for-4).

Milwaukee 4, Cleburne 3 - Box Score

The Milwaukee Milkmen (21-29) jumped out to an early lead and never trailed on the way to a 4-3 win against the Cleburne Railroaders.

1B Manuel Boscan (2-for-4) belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Milkmen the early lead. The Railroaders pulled within a run in the top of the fifth as SS Daniel Robertson lifted a sacrifice fly to score 3B Logan Trowbridge and 2B Chase Simpson singled home LF K.C. Huth. But the Milkmen added a crucial run in the seventh as CF Cesar Valera (3-for-4) scored on a wild pitch.

1B Grant Buck hit a solo home run for Cleburne in the eighth but the Railroaders wouldn't get any closer.

Chicago 8, Gary SouthShore 7 (Game 1/7 Innings) - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs walked off on the Gary SouthShore RailCats 8-7 in the first game of their doubleheader Wednesday at Impact Field.

The Dogs were trailing 7-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh and final inning but quickly put runners in scoring position. C Mitchell Kranson bounced out to second to allow pinch runner Harrison Smith to score the first run of the rally and then RF Victor Roache (3-for-4, 3 RBIs) scored on a wild pitch to even the score. CF David Olmeda-Barrera(4-for-5) delivered the game-winning hit with a single that plated SS Jordan Dean.

For the RailCats, C Danny De La Calle went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and SS Andy DeJesus went 2-for-4, also with a pair of RBIs.

Chicago 8, Gary SouthShore 2 (Game 2/7 Innings) - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs earned the sweep of the Wednesday double header with the Gary SouthShore RailCats after picking up an 8-2 win in game two.

The Dogs grabbed the lead in the third inning as 1B Trey Vavra (2-for-4) hit a three-run home run and DH Keon Barnum hit a solo shot in the next at-bat. Three batters later, 3B Gustavo Pierre (2-for-3) doubled home SS Jordan Dean (2-for-3) to take a 5-0 lead. In the next frame, CF David Olmeda-Barrera (2-for-4) hit a two-run home run and Dean singled to score 2B Edwin Arroyo (2-for-3).

The RailCats' runs came in the form of RBI doubles from SS Marcus Mooney and DH Thomas Walraven in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.

Starting pitcher Jake Dahlberg (4-2) went the distance and allowed the two runs on four hits while striking out five in the winning effort.

Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux City 5 (Game 1/7 Innings) - Box Score

A seven-run sixth inning made the difference as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took game one of their double header with the Sioux City Explorers 11-5.

The game was tied at 4-4 heading into the sixth before the RedHawks took control. DH Chris Jacobs pushed the rally into high gear with a grand slam and 3B Leobaldo Pina and LF Brennan Metzger (5-for-5) each added RBI singles. RF Tim Colwell bounced out to first later in the inning but gave Pina enough time to cross the plate for the seventh run of the frame. 2B T.J. Bennett homered earlier in the game for the RedHawks.

For the Explorers, RF Michael Lang and LF Sebastian Zawada each had a pair of hits and an RBI.

Sioux City 5, Fargo-Moorhead 3 (Game 2/7 Innings) - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers bounced back in game two to split their double header with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks thanks to a 5-3 win.

The Explorers found the scoreboard in the second when LF Sebastian Zawada singled to plate 2B Drew Stankiewicz (2-for-4). In the third, SS Nate Samson (2-for-4) scored as 3B Jose Sermo bounced out and 1B Adam Sasser scored when DH Dexture McCall singled. The Explorers added two more critical runs in the top of the sixth thanks to RBIs from RF Michael Lang and Samson.

Those runs proved vital as the RedHawks plated three runs in the bottom half, one on an error and two more when 3B Leobaldo Pina tripled.

St. Paul 7, Kansas City 1 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints (33-18) poured out seven runs in the third inning and made them stand up for a 7-1 win against the Kansas City T-Bones.

The T-Bones scored their only run of the night in the bottom of the first inning as SS Shawn O'Malley (3-for-3) scored when DH Christopher Colabello (2-for-4) singled to right field. In the third, the Saints took control of the game and took the lead when LF John Silviano hit a two-run home run in the second at-bat. DH Brady Shoemaker singled home a run two batters later and then C Jeremy Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk.

1B Devon Rodriguez hit into a fielder's choice with the bases still loaded and that allowed CF Dan Motl to score. 3B Chesny Young capped the rally with a double that plated Shoemaker and Rodriguez.

Starting pitcher Ryan Zimmerman (3-1) picked up the win for working six innings and giving up one run on eight hits while striking out eight batters.

