AirHogs Comeback Falls Just Short, Canaries win 6-4

July 11, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





The AirHogs were locked in a scoreless pitchers duel through four innings tonight before the offenses for both team's opened up in the later innings. The AirHogs would fall 6-4.

Zech Lemond has worked 5 innings of one run baseball when he came back onto the mound in the top of the 6th. An error by first baseman Stewart Ijames would open the floodgates however as 4 runs flew home for the Birds in the bottom of the 6th inning.

The AirHogs has an answer however scoring 2 runs in the top of the 7th thanks to a Luo Jinjun single and a Haviar sacrifice fly. Then in the 8th inning Ijames would single with the bases loaded, playing two and putting runners on the corners with one out. Han Xiao entered the game as a pinch hitter, fresh off a four hit performance last night. Xiao unfortunately grounded into an inning ending double play, killing the rally.

Clint Coulter would add an insurance run in the bottom of the 8th, home ring to deep left field of Sean Stutzman, putting the Canaries up 6-4.

The AirHogs went in order in the ninth.

RHP Kevin Hilton will take the mound in game one of the series in Kansas City. First pitch is 7:05 pregame coverage begins at 6:50. Available on Mixlr.com/txairhogs.

