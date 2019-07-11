Cleburne Clips Milkmen in Finale

FRANKLIN, Mil. - The Cleburne Railroaders rallied from a big first inning deficit to knock off Milwaukee Milkmen 7-6 on Thursday afternoon at Routine Field. The win secured the Railroaders fifth consecutive series win, a new franchise record.

Things looked ominous early, as Milwaukee's Adam Walker cranked a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning to give the Milkmen (21-30) a 4-1 lead. The blast answered Cleburne's run from the top of the frame, as Zach Nehrir drove home Daniel Robertson with a fielder's choice grounder to open the scoring.

After the grand slam, Cleburne starter Greyfer Eregua (1-0) delivered four consecutive scoreless innings, at one point retiring 13 of 14 hitters from the second through the fifth. Eregua's scoreless stretch bought some time for the Cleburne offense, which chipped away against Milwaukee starter Kurt Heyer (3-6). The Railroaders (28-23) scored one in the second on K.C. Huth's RBI single, then twice more in the third on a Nehrir run-scoring double and a double steal to tie the game 4-4.

Cleburne surged in front in the fourth. Robertson lashed an RBI single through the right side to plate Logan Trowbridge, then stole second to prompt a throwing error that brought home the second run of the inning.

Chase Simpson added what would prove to be a vital insurance run with an RBI single in the top of the sixth, extending the lead to 7-4.

The Cleburne bullpen kept the lead intact thanks to good work from D.J. Sharabi, Braden Pearson and Nefi Ogando, but Milwaukee made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth against Tyler Wilson. Three singles loaded the bases, then a sacrifice fly and throwing error cut the lead to 7-6 with the tying run at third base and two outs. Wilson coaxed a fly out from Manuel Boscan to end the game, securing his 12th save of the season.

The Railroaders continue the road swing with a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:10, as right-hander Jesus Sanchez (5-2, 3.52) starts for Cleburne, and Gary counters with fellow righty Justin Sinibali (1-4, 3.56).

