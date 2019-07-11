American Association Game Recaps

Cleburne 7, Milwaukee 6 - Box Score

After falling behind 4-1 through an inning of action, Cleburne scored five runs over the next three to take the lead for good and win by the score of 7-6 over Milwaukee. The Milkmen made a big rally in the ninth to cut the deficit to one but left the tying run at third base to end the contest.

The Railroaders had 12 hits in the contest with every batter in the lineup collecting at least one. Cleburne SS Daniel Robertson, LF K.C. Huth and 3B Chase Simpson each had a pair of hits, a run scored and an RBI while DH Zach Nehrir drove in two runs in a 1-for-4 day.

Railroaders starting pitcher Greyfer Eregua allowed four earned runs over five innings of work and collected the victory. The right hander allowed a walk and six hits to go along with two strikeouts. With the win, Eregua is now 1-0 on the season.

In the loss for Milwaukee, LF Adam Walker hit a first inning grand slam and went 1-for-3.

Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux City 4 - Box Score

Fargo-Moorhead scored 10 big runs in the fifth inning to take command of the game and beat Sioux City by the score of 11-4.

The RedHawks had five batters with multi-hit games including DH Chris Jacobs who went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Fargo-Moorhead RF Tim Colwell scored a pair of runs and collected an RBI in a 2-for-5 outing while C Daniel Comstock and SS Yhoxian Medina each picked-up two hits and scored a run. In total, the RedHawks had 14 hits.

Fargo-Moorhead starter Michael Tamburino struck out nine batters in eight innings pitched to earn the win. Tamburino gave up four earned runs on six hits and with the win, evened his mark at 4-4 on the season.

Second baseman Drew Stankiewicz had a 3-for-3 game with two home runs in the loss for the Explorers.

