Mike Bergin Named Thunder Assistant Coach

July 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that Mike Bergin has been named the Assistant Coach for the 2022-23 season.

"Mike is a professional in every sense of the word", stated Thunder Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Peter MacArthur. "He has been working with collegiate level players for the past several seasons and had great success in both the recruitment and development of those players. As a member of the Thunder, Mike was always a leader on the defensive side of the puck and was the best defensive defenseman we've had within the organization. I am personally excited to work and learn from a close friend and believe that Mike's patience, guidance, and knowledge will be extremely valuable for the entire ADK organization."

Bergin, 34, a former RPI graduate and Thunder Captain joins the Thunder behind the bench after coaching at Skidmore College the past four seasons. Prior to that, the Ottawa, Ont. native played 6 years professionally. Three of those seasons with Adirondack where he tallied 20 points and 231 penalty minutes.

"I am extremely humbled and honored to be named assistant coach of the Thunder", Mike Bergin stated. "Having already been part of the team as a player I got to see what a first class organization the Thunder is, and am so proud and grateful to be back with the organization. I would like to thank the Coalition and Pete for such an incredible opportunity. Pete has been a great mentor and friend since we played for the Thunder back in the inaugural season. His passion and love for the game is contagious and I can't wait to learn from him daily. I'm excited to get back to the top of the north division and be Kelly Cup contenders for years to come."

Bergin currently resides in Saratoga Springs, NY with his wife Jennie, and kids Abe (3) and Zac (2).

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.