Thunder Trade for Defenseman Ryan Da Silva

July 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have acquired Defenseman Ryan DaSilva from the Tulsa Oilers for future considerations. The Thunder have signed DaSilva to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

DaSilva, 24, played in 42 games last season for the Oilers and received a call up to the Tucson Roadrunners for his first opportunity at the AHL level. DaSilva produced 5 goals and 7 assists in his rookie campaign with Tulsa.

"We are excited to add Ryan to our defensive group on the right side." stated Head Coach Peter MacArthur. "He played part of the season last year with Tulsa after coming out of Canadian University. He earned himself a call up in Tucson and we look forward to helping continuing his development here in Adirondack."

Before turning pro, DaSilva spent three seasons in the QMJHL and parts of three seasons at the University Guelph.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.