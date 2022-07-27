Oilers Send DaSilva to Adirondack

July 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday a trade that sends Ryan DaSilva to Adirondack, receiving future considerations in exchange.

DaSilva, 24, appeared in 42 regular season games for the Oilers, posting five goals and seven assists for 12 points and a -10 rating. The right-handed defenseman also dressed in three playoff games and two games with Tucson of the AHL.

The future considerations deal will be fulfilled at the 2023 trade deadline, with Tulsa receiving a player at that time.

