Thunder Ink Forward Patrick Grasso for Second Season

July 27, 2022







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Patrick Grasso to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

Grasso, 26, played in 68 games last season for the Thunder. His 50 points (26 goals, 24 assists) were second on the team for total points. The 5-foot-7 170-pound righty came to Adirondack last year after signing a two-way contract with the Utica Comets. Grasso appeared in nine AHL games and netted one goal and added three assists.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Patrick back into the fold for this year," Thunder Head Coach Pete MacArthur said. "He is a consummate professional both on and off the ice and we are looking forward to seeing him build off of his excellent rookie season."

Before turning pro, Grasso spent five seasons at the University of New Hampshire where served as an assistant captain for his final two years. Grasso played in 138 games at the NCAA D-I level and put up 97 points (49 goals, 48 assists) and was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2016-17.

Grasso played junior hockey in the USHL in his hometown of Des Moines, IA with the Buccaneers. In his four seasons, Grasso skated in 196 games and netted 106 points (43 goals, 63 assists).

