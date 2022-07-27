Thunder Seeks New NHL Affiliation

July 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Edmonton Oilers announced today that they will be affiliating with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets starting this season. The Thunder are currently seeking a new affiliation partner for the 2022-23 season and beyond.

"We greatly appreciate the relationship with the Oilers over the last five seasons," stated General Manger Joel T. Lomurno. "We've had some great talent come through Wichita, such as Stuart Skinner who played for Edmonton the last two seasons. We look to have an announcement on a new affiliation in the near future."

It's the summer of savings with the Wichita Thunder. Check out all of our summer deals, starting with our Christmas In July to Sun-sational group outings. Click HERE to learn more!

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are on sale now. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.