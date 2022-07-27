Second-Year Defenseman Victor Hadfield Returns to Icemen
July 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Victor Hadfield for the 2022-2023 season.
Hadfield, 21, returns for another season in Jacksonville after logging six assists in 16 outings with the Icemen last season. In addition, Hadfield added another assist in five playoff appearances. Hadfield was acquired by the Icemen in a trade with the South Carolina Stingrays this past March. The 6-0, 179-pound defenseman registered four points (2g, 2a) in 16 appearances with South Carolina to bring his rookie point total to ten points in 32 games.
Hadfield made four AHL appearances with the Manitoba Moose during the 2020-21 season. The Oakville, Ontario resident registered 26 points (8g, 18a) in 46 games during his final season with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Barrie Colts in 2019-20.
Hadfield is the grandson of former NHL standout Vic Hadfield, who amassed 712 career points in 1002 NHL games split between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Hadfield joins fellow blue liners Jacob Panetta and Tim Theocharidis, forwards Jake Hamacher, Luke Keenan, Mike Szmatula, Matt Salhany, and Brendan Harris, as well as goaltender Charles Williams as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season.
--
The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Victor Hadfield
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 27, 2022
- Rush Add Rookie Winger Keanu Yamamoto - Rapid City Rush
- Second-Year Defenseman Victor Hadfield Returns to Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Seeks New NHL Affiliation - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Announce Affiliation with the Edmonton Oilers - Fort Wayne Komets
- Oilers Send DaSilva to Adirondack - Tulsa Oilers
- Louie Caporusso Re-Signs with Cyclones - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Trade for Defenseman Ryan Da Silva - Adirondack Thunder
- Jan Mandat Re-Signs with Indy Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Forward Brent Beaudoin for 2022-23 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Promote Terrence Wallin to Head Coach - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Second-Year Defenseman Victor Hadfield Returns to Icemen
- Icemen Ink Forward Brendan Harris for 2022-23 Season
- Goaltender Charles Williams Returns for a Third Season in Jacksonville
- Icemen Acquire Defenseman Tim Theocharidis from Adirondack
- Panetta Returns for Third Season; Icemen Add Hamacher & Keenan