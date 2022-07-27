Second-Year Defenseman Victor Hadfield Returns to Icemen

Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Victor Hadfield

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Victor Hadfield for the 2022-2023 season.

Hadfield, 21, returns for another season in Jacksonville after logging six assists in 16 outings with the Icemen last season. In addition, Hadfield added another assist in five playoff appearances. Hadfield was acquired by the Icemen in a trade with the South Carolina Stingrays this past March. The 6-0, 179-pound defenseman registered four points (2g, 2a) in 16 appearances with South Carolina to bring his rookie point total to ten points in 32 games.

Hadfield made four AHL appearances with the Manitoba Moose during the 2020-21 season. The Oakville, Ontario resident registered 26 points (8g, 18a) in 46 games during his final season with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Barrie Colts in 2019-20.

Hadfield is the grandson of former NHL standout Vic Hadfield, who amassed 712 career points in 1002 NHL games split between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hadfield joins fellow blue liners Jacob Panetta and Tim Theocharidis, forwards Jake Hamacher, Luke Keenan, Mike Szmatula, Matt Salhany, and Brendan Harris, as well as goaltender Charles Williams as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season.

The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

