Komets Announce Affiliation with the Edmonton Oilers

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that the club has entered into an affiliation agreement with the Edmonton Oilers of the NHL and the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, coached by Komet Hall of Famer, Colin Chaulk.

"This is a great day for the Komet organization," said General Manager David Franke. "Edmonton's great hockey history and past Stanley Cup championships make this a very special relationship. Working with Colin Chaulk and his Bakersfield Condors team will be fun. I want to thank General Manager Ken Holland, Assistant General Manager Bill Scott, and Bakersfield's General Manager Keith Gretzky for affiliating with us. They are well-respected hockey people, and their philosophy about player development is similar to ours."

Edmonton has won five Stanley Cups; 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990. Last season, the Oilers reached the Western Conference Finals. This affiliation will be the second time the Komets have aligned with the Edmonton organization. The team was a secondary affiliate in the International Hockey League during the 1988-89 and 1989-90 seasons.

The Bakersfield Condors AHL franchise was relocated from Oklahoma City in 2015. The Condors participated in the ECHL from 2003 until the end of the 2014-15 season, with Komet Head Coach Ben Boudreau serving as an assistant.

Colin Chaulk suited up for the Komets from 2002 to 2013 and ranks third all-time in scoring with 684 points (184g, 500a) in 588 games played, winning four championships ('02-'03, '07-'08, '08-09, '09-'10, and '11-'12). His 99 playoff games played is still a franchise record. Chaulk's number 91 was retired on February 19, 2017.

"On behalf of Ken Holland, Keith Gretzky, and the entire Edmonton Oilers organization, we are thrilled to announce our new affiliation with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL," said Oilers Assistant General Manager Bill Scott. "As one of the premier clubs in the ECHL with a rich history of professional hockey in Indiana, we are very excited to have our future Oilers in Fort Wayne. Under the leadership of Michael and David Franke and the direction of Head Coach Ben Boudreau, we know that our prospects and players will have a first-class experience in Fort Wayne while developing as players on the ice and people off the ice."

The Komets have 15 players under contract for the upcoming season. The team will open up the season on October 21, at Indy, with the home opener on October 22, against Cincinnati.

