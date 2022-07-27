Rush Add Rookie Winger Keanu Yamamoto

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that rookie winger Keanu Yamamoto has been signed for the 2022-23 season.

"I'm really grateful for this opportunity to play for the Rush," Yamamoto said. "I am really excited to get this season going and am looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish"

Yamamoto joins the Rush following the completion of his collegiate career at McGill University in Montreal, where he had 29 goals and 53 assists in 98 games across four seasons. Prior to his time at McGill, the Spokane, Wash. native played for his hometown team in the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs.

"Keanu is someone I have ties to having coached him as a young player in Spokane," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "He wants to come in and prove his skill set at the pro level. We are excited to add him to our group to continue our quest for the upcoming season."

Yamamoto, and his younger brother Kailer, each played for Burt when he was an assistant coach in Spokane. During his time with the Chiefs, Yamamoto appeared in 271 games across four seasons and had 71 goals and 106 assists.

