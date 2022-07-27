Jan Mandat Re-Signs with Indy Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Wednesday that they have re-signed forward Jan Mandat for the 2022-23 season.

Mandat, 26, joined the Fuel in December 2021 and very quickly made his mark with the team. In 51 games, the Czech Republic native tallied 17 goals, 28 assists and only 26 penalty minutes. Out of all 51 games played, he earned points in 32 of them, including a four-point game on December 28, 2021 vs Norfolk which was only his sixth game with Indy.

Prior to joining the Fuel, Mandat played for HC Dynamo Pardubice- Czechia (part of The Czech Extraliga, the Czech Republic's highest level pro-hockey league) between 2018 and 2021, notching 54 points in 125 games. Before that, he spent the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons with the New Jersey Devils's AHL affiliate in Albany/Binghamton earning 10 goals and 13 assists in 116 games.

Mandat first came to North America in 2013 to play in the QMJHL (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League) where he went on to play in the 2013-14 through the 2015-16 seasons between the Victoriaville Tigres and Val-d'Or Foreurs, where he tallied 133 points in 180 games. He also played for the Czech Republic in the 2014-15 World Junior Championship.

Mandat's skill on the ice isn't the only thing that makes him a great asset to the team. He has proven himself to be an ever-positive person both on and off the ice, a great friend and leader in the locker room and a constant presence in the Indianapolis community. Since joining the Indy Fuel, he has gone to nearly every community event the team has participated in and has spent lots of his own time this offseason working with members of the Junior Fuel.

Mandat on his return to the Fuel:

"Words can't even describe what the Fuel and city of Indianapolis means to me. Even though I've been here only since December last year, I'm comfortable enough to call it my second home. This organization gave me a second chance to restart not only my hockey career but my life. I'm so thankful for this opportunity to play on this amazing team. I would like to thank our owner Jim Hallett, for giving me this chance. I'm really looking forward to starting the season in front of the best fans in the league, going to battle every night with my amazing teammates and I'm hoping for a very successful season that this city, our whole organization and our fans deserve. Let's go Fuel!"

