Louie Caporusso Re-Signs with Cyclones

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has re-signed forward Louie Caporusso for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Caporusso, 33, enters his 12th professional season having played well over 400 games across six different leagues. After nearly a decade overseas, Caporusso returned to North America to join the 'Clones for the 2021-22 campaign. He was named an Alternate Captain ahead of last season and will remain in that role, per Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne.

In addition to his on-ice contributions, Caporusso will play a vital role in the team's off-ice presence by launching the 'Lou's Troops' initiative, which focuses on honoring retired and active United States Military. Further details on the initiative will be announced at a later date.

"When I signed here last season, I definitely had it in the back of my mind that I could be staying here long term," said Caporusso. "My wife and I have two kids and we bought a house here. We love the area and this is where we want to be. I'm also looking forward to playing a role within our community, which is why we're launching Lou's Troops. I've been blessed to travel around the world and play the game I love, but the freedoms offered in this great country are exclusive to American soil. We're looking to give back to those who have fought for us off the ice, while trying to build a championship team that can win the Kelly Cup on the ice."

"Louie brings leadership, passion, and skill to our team," said Payne. "We brought him back from Europe last season and he took advantage of playing on the smaller ice. It opened up his creativity and that's when he's at his best. We know he's a reliable center who can win face-offs and put up points for us. Louie is a part of this team's core and its identity."

Louie Caporusso

Position: Forward

Drafted: 2007, Rd.3 (90th), Ottawa Senators

Age: 33 (6/21/1989)

Born: Toronto, Ontario

HT: 5'9" | WT: 185 lbs

Shoots: Left

- ECHL career: 161GP: 64G - 107A - 171PTS

- Pro totals (ECHL/AHL/Overseas): 447GP: 152G - 229PTS - 381PTS

- Entering second season in Cincinnati after finishing third on the team in scoring last season, amassing 22 goals and 66 points over 67 games.

- Began his career in the Senators' system in 2011, skating in 13 games with AHL-Binghamton

- Departed North America in 2014 to pursue overseas playing career, spending the bulk of his time in Germany (DEL). Played four of his six DEL seasons for Iserlohn, serving as Alternate Captain of the Roosters for the 2018-19 season.

- Won a championship in Italy with Asiago team in 2020.

- Collegiate standout at University of Michigan, compiling 144 points over 160 games from 2007-11.

- Two time CCHA Champion ('07, '10). Was named to First All-Star Team, First All-American Team, and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award during his sophomore season (2008-09).

- Of the 692 players in program history, Caporusso is one of just 46 to have played in at least 160 games.

