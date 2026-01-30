Michael Hage on Watching Macklin Celebrini Train as a 16 Year Old for the Chicago Steel

Published on January 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel YouTube Video













United States Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.