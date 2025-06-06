Messi Player of the Month! 7 GOALS + 4 ASSISTS
June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Messi logged 2g/1a during Inter Miami's 4-2 win over CF Montréal on Matchday 16, making him the first player in club history to reach 50 regular-season goal contributions.
He then erupted for 2g/3a on Matchday 17, playing a part in every goal as Inter Miami soared to a statement 5-1 victory against fellow Eastern Conference contender Columbus Crew. The dynamic effort made Messi just the third player in MLS history to register two goals and get three assists in a single game.
