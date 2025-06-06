Messi Player of the Month! 7 GOALS + 4 ASSISTS

June 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Messi logged 2g/1a during Inter Miami's 4-2 win over CF Montréal on Matchday 16, making him the first player in club history to reach 50 regular-season goal contributions.

He then erupted for 2g/3a on Matchday 17, playing a part in every goal as Inter Miami soared to a statement 5-1 victory against fellow Eastern Conference contender Columbus Crew. The dynamic effort made Messi just the third player in MLS history to register two goals and get three assists in a single game.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals







Major League Soccer Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.