Messi LIGHTS UP Inter Miami's New Stadium: Bench Reactions vs. Austin FC
Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Power Cam presented by Powerade brings you inside Inter Miami's stadium opener
With exclusive bench access, catch every reaction as Inter Miami and Austin FC battle to a 2-2 draw-including the moment Lionel Messi delivers on opening night.
From raw emotions to behind-the-scenes energy, this is the match through the eyes of the bench.
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