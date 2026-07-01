Messi Chases History, Again: Cup Dreams

Published on July 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Lionel Messi has already made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer. But for the greatest player of all time, the journey is far from over.

As Argentina chases another World Cup title, Messi continues to redefine his legacy on football's biggest stage while transforming the game in the United States. Go behind the scenes of the blockbuster move that brought him to Inter Miami, hear how David Beckham and Jorge Mas make the move a reality, and discover how "Messi Mania" captivated fans around the world-from record-breaking jersey sales to leading the Herons from missing the playoffs to MLS Cup glory.

Featuring insights from "The Messi Effect" author Paul Tenorio, U.S. soccer legend Tony Meola, and supporters witnessing the opening of Miami's new soccer home, this episode explores Messi's lasting impact on MLS, the growth of the sport in America, and his pursuit of one more World Cup with Argentina.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2026

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