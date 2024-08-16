Mercado's Mash Maneuvers Cyclones Past Blue Rocks, 3-2

WILMINGTON, Del. - DH Estarling Mercado's three-run home run in the top of the second was all the offense the Cyclones would need. Thanks, as well, to 5.0 innings of shutout ball from LHP Zach Thornton, Brooklyn bested the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 3-2, on Friday night from Judy Johnson Field at Frawley Stadium.

After their first four batters of the game were retired, Brooklyn's (21-25, 54-58) offense kicked into gear when 1B Kellum Clark started a rally with a one-out single. After a flyout, RF Omar De Los Santos was plunked by a 3-2 pitch to keep the inning alive.

On the first pitch he saw, Mercado demolished a towering drive over the right-field fence for a three-run home run. The 21-year-old's first hit and long ball at the High-A level - and ninth of the year - put the Cyclones ahead 3-0.

Thornton (1-1) kept Wilmington's (20-25, 51-60) offense at bay through his five innings on the hill. The 22-year-old permitted sat down the final seven batters he faced and yielded only one hit while striking out three.

However, the Blue Rocks' bats awoke once the Cyclones made a pitching change. SS Armando Cruz started the bottom of the sixth by breaking up the shutout. The 20-year-old lofted a solo home run around the left-field foul pole - his first High-A hit and home run - to pull Wilmington within two, 3-1.

RF Jared McKenzie kept the attack going with a one-out single to center before taking second on a walk to LF T.J. White. 1B Gavin Dugas then dunked a run-producing knock to right to yank the Blue Rocks within one.

That was as close as Wilmington would get, though. Despite a walk to load the bases, RHP Jordany Ventura induced a fly out to center to keep Brooklyn's lead intact.

RHP Eduardo Herrera entered in the eighth and carried the Cyclones across the finish line. After working around a pair of walks with two out in the eighth, the 24-year-old pitched a perfect ninth inning to secure his third High-A save.

RHP Seth Shuman (1-1) only made one mistake - the three-run home run to Mercado - but was saddled with his first South Atlantic League loss of the campaign. The 24-year-old surrendered three runs on three hits in a season-high 5.0 innings.

The Cyclones go for their third consecutive victory on Saturday evening. RHP Jonah Tong (4-4, 3.63) - the New York Mets' No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline - is expected to take the hill for Brooklyn. Wilmington is scheduled to counter with RHP Bryan Cáceres (3-8, 5.90). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

