Hot Rods Game Notes

A Bug's Life... The Bowling Green Hot Rods have turned into wasps this week, dominating the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Last night's 5-1 win secured at least a series split over Greensboro. Bowling Green is now 7-2 against the Grasshoppers this season, including two three-game winning streaks.

Hammer Bush Jr... Homer Bush Jr. seems to love hitting at Bowling Green Ballpark and against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. After starting the month of August 0-for-13, Bush Jr. has hits in six of his last seven games. This includes a 6-for-12 stretch this week, including 3 RBI. Last night, he earned the game winning hit with a two RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

New Kids on The Block... The newly acquired Hot Rods players have shown out over the last week. Brody Hopkins and Rays No. 13 prospect shined in his first start at Bowling Green Ballpark last night. The right-hander tossed eight strikeouts over 6.0 innings. He was followed by Ty Johnson, who logged 3.0 shutout innings from the bullpen. Johnson has yet to allow a run over his first 9.2 innings with the team.

Don't Let Me Leave, Murph... Chandler Murphy gets the ball tonight for the Hot Rods, making his eighth appearance for the team. Murphy lasted 3.0 innings during his last start, letting up a run to the Asheville Tourists. The right-hander is coming off an unbelievable month of July, where he maintained a 0.81 ERA over 22.1 innings. He also held opposing hitters to a .141 batting average.

