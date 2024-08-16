Neunborn Sharp, Claws Top Dash 3-1 for Second Straight Win

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Mitch Neunborn gave up one unearned run over a career-long 6.2 innings while Aidan Miller hit a two-run home run and the BlueClaws topped Winston-Salem 3-1 on Friday night at sold out ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (22-24/60-52) won their second straight game after dropping the first two in the series from the Dash.

The BlueClaws had the bases loaded with one out in the first inning off of starter Jake Bockenstedt but failed to score.

They did, however, break through in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single to right by Diego Gonzalez. Jordan Viars was thrown out trying to score from second on the hit but it did give Jersey Shore the game's first run.

Aidan Miller then pushed the lead to 3-0 with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the fifth. It was Miller's fourth as a BlueClaw, and second in the last two games.

Neunborn did not allow a run into the seventh, when Winston-Salem scored an unearned run on a two out single by Rikuu Nishida. He brought in Jordan Sprikle who had reached on an error with two outs to extend the inning. Neunborn came out there, allowing just one unearned run in a career-long 6.2 innings of work.

Charles King threw a scoreless eighth for Jersey Shore after getting the last out of the seventh inning. Jaydenn Estanista threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Miller had three hits in the win while Bryson Ware had two for the second straight game.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Freddy Tarnok is the scheduled BlueClaws starter as part of a minor league rehab assignment.

