Ledbetter Earns Walk-0ff Walk, Oat Milkers Prevail 3-2

August 16, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Colton Ledbetter worked a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, securing a 3-2 walk-off win for the Malmo Oat Milkers (30-14, 66-44) against the Greensboro Grasshoppers (23-23, 62-49) on Friday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Grasshoppers pounced first offensively against Oat Milkers starter Chandler Murphy. Shawn Ross worked a walk and moved to third on a base hit from Hudson Head. Maikol Escotto drove in Ross on a sacrifice fly, putting Greensboro up 1-0.

Malmo tied it up off Greensboro starter Carlson Reed in the bottom of the fourth. Mac Horvath walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Brock Jones doubled to right, scoring Horvath to make it 1-1.

After the Grasshoppers earned a 2-1 lead with an RBI double from Kalae Harrison in the top of the fifth, the Oat Milkers responded in the bottom of the sixth off Greensboro reliever Valentin Linarez. Jones walked and Noah Myers singled to put runners on first and third. Hunter Haas knocked a base hit to left, scoring Jones to tie the game, 2-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tre' Morgan walked, Gregory Barrios singled, and Homer Bush Jr. was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ledbetter worked a walk against Greensboro reliever Landon Tomkins, scoring Morgan to end the game, 3-2.

Drew Sommers (4-3) earned the win, letting up two hits and striking out two over 2.0 scoreless innings. Tomkins (1-1) took the loss, allowing a run on a hit and two walks over 0.1 frames.

Bowling Green and Greensboro play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods start RHP Owen Wild (6-1, 2.38), while the Grasshoppers start RHP Wilber Dotel (8-5. 5.50).

