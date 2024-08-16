Emperors and Tourists Suspended in Second Inning
August 16, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
ROME, Ga - Tonight's (8/16) game between the Rome Emperors and Asheville Tourists has been suspended due to ongoing inclement weather. The contest will resume play at 4:00pm tomorrow (8/17) and will be followed by a seven-inning game. Gates for the jersey giveaway will now open at 3:00pm. One ticket is good for both games. Fans with tickets for Friday night's game may exchange them for any remaining Emperors home game.
Check out the Rome Emperors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2024
- Renegades Earn 3-2 Win Over Crawdads - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Mercado's Mash Maneuvers Cyclones Past Blue Rocks, 3-2 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- A 3-2 Loss for the Blue Rocks Ends Friday Night at Frawley - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Emperors and Tourists Suspended in Second Inning - Rome Emperors
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Hot Rods Unveil 2025 South Atlantic League Schedule - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Rangers World Series Trophy to Visit the Frans September 7th - Hickory Crawdads
- Cruz Homers and Doubles in 5-4 Win at Rome - Asheville Tourists
- Pitching Key Again as Drive Hold on for 2-1 Win in Aberdeen - Greenville Drive
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rome Emperors Stories
- Emperors and Tourists Suspended in Second Inning
- Burkhalter Records Career High K's, Emperors Drop Thursday Tussle
- Zebo's Ninth Inning Double Fuels Walk-off Versus Tourists
- Kilpatrick, Grady Lead the Way in Series Opener
- Jhancarlos Lara Named SAL Pitcher of the Week After Greensboro Gem