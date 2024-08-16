Emperors and Tourists Suspended in Second Inning

August 16, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ROME, Ga - Tonight's (8/16) game between the Rome Emperors and Asheville Tourists has been suspended due to ongoing inclement weather. The contest will resume play at 4:00pm tomorrow (8/17) and will be followed by a seven-inning game. Gates for the jersey giveaway will now open at 3:00pm. One ticket is good for both games. Fans with tickets for Friday night's game may exchange them for any remaining Emperors home game.

