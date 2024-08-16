Renegades Game Notes

August 16, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (57-52, 24-20) vs. Hickory Crawdads (51-60, 23-22)

RHP Trent Sellers (6-3, 2.58 ERA) vs. RHP DJ McCarty (2-6, 4.21 ERA)

| Game 110 | Home Game 51 | Friday, August 16, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

'GADES ARE HOT: After a 2-0 win on Friday, the Renegades have now won 12 of their last 16 games. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley hit four long balls in a 13-0 win. With the victory, Hudson Valley has won eight of their last nine games at Heritage Financial Park. The Renegades have a 16-4 record at home in the second half. Last Sunday, the Renegades swept the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The sweep over the BlueClaws marked the second six-game series sweep in franchise history. Hudson Valley is currently in sitting first place in the SAL North, a 1.5 games ahead of Aberdeen for a playoff spot.

THE NEW GUYS: Since being called up last week from Single-A Tampa, Dylan Jasso and Jackson Castillo have been scorching hot at the plate. On Tuesday, the duo combined for 10 RBIs in the 13-0 win. With a three-run homer and grand slam, Castillo drove in seven runs, matching the single-game franchise record tied by Jared Serna earlier this year. Castillo is 8-for-23 with the Renegades, having reached base in six of seven games he's played. Jasso was 2-for-4 with a triple, homer, and three RBIs on Wednesday. He has four extra-base hits in seven games, and has reached baseball in all seven games he's played.

SWAN SONG: This week, Hudson Valley hosts the Hickory Crawdads for the final time. The Rangers High-A affiliate will be joining the Carolina League next season, moving to the Single-A level. The Hub City Spartanburgers will replace the Crawdads in the South Atlantic League. Last season, the Renegades traveled to Hickory, where they won four of six games at L.P. Frans Stadium. In the first game of that series, Hudson Valley was victorious 16-5, featuring three-hit games from Spencer Jones and Christopher Familia.

PITCHING IN: Entering play on Friday, the Renegades pitching staff sports a 3.44 ERA, not only the lowest in the South Atlantic League, but the best among all High-A teams. Hudson Valley ranks 7th among all full-season Minor League teams. Since the All-Star Break, the staff has a 2.35 ERA, which is the best in MiLB, ahead of the Midland RockHounds (OAK, AA), who have a 2.45 team ERA since the break. The Renegades have recorded four shutouts in the last eight games.

PITCHING REINFORCEMENTS: After being called up early last week, Josh Grosz and Cade Smith have been stellar for Hudson Valley. On Thursday, Grosz allowed just one hit in 5.1 scoreless frames. Grosz allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings in his return to the Renegades on Saturday, after making a spot start with the club in May. In his last five starts between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with just one earned run in 29.1 innings, good for a 0.30 ERA during that stretch. In his first career High-A start on Sunday, Smith retired the first 14 batters he faced, taking a perfect game into the fifth inning. He allowed one hit in 4.2 innings with five punch outs. After winning Florida State League Pitcher of the Month in July, Smith has allowed just six earned runs over his last six starts.

HOME COOKIN': The Renegades are currently in a stretch where they are playing 19 of their next 25 games at Heritage Financial Park. After traveling to Brooklyn for a six-game series last week, Hudson Valley now embarks on a two-week homestand. They host Hickory for six games this week, before playing Wilmington one final time next week. Of their final 25 games, the Renegades will play 19 of them at home.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 708 hits through 109 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, 10 fewer than the Down East Wood Ducks (A, TEX) for the lowest mark. Renegades pitching is holding the opposition to a .210 batting average this season, the best mark in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 1006 hits through 110 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. July was a rough month for the outfielder, where he hit just .096 (7-for-72). However, August has started with a bang for Avina. He is 10-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBIs in nine games so far this month. Last Sunday, Avina was featured as the No. 1 play on Sportscenter's "Top 10 Plays" for a home run robbery of Jersey Shore's Felix Reyes.

WEST COAST ARMS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. Fifty-six of the last 61 starters have allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. On Sunday, the streak of no earned runs allowed by Trent Sellers came to an end at 30.2 consecutive frames. The right-hander still has a 0.64 ERA in 28.1 innings since June 26th with 32 strikeouts and a .118 opposing average. Last week, Sellers was named South Atlantic Pitcher of the Month for July, holding the best ERA in MiLB (0.00) among qualified pitchers during that span. On Tuesday, Kyle Carr allowed just one hit in five scoreless innings while striking out five. Since the All-Star break, Carr has allowed just four earned runs in 24 innings with 25 punchouts, good for a 1.50 ERA. The southpaw has allowed just 10 combined hits in his last five starts.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 40-for-45 on stolen base attempts as a team in their last 35 games.

HEATING UP: Antonio Gomez have been excellent at the plate over the last week. The Renegades catcher is currently riding a 11-game on-base streak where he is 14-for-36 at the plate, with six doubles, a triple, a home run, five RBIs, and 13 runs scored. During that stretch, Gomez has a .476 on-base percentage and a 1.170 OPS. He has boosted his average from .169 to .231 in the last 11 games.

PIRATE POWER: Josh Moylan has been on a tear over the past three weeks. After three home runs in Wilmington in late July, he has continued to excel at the plate. In his last 11 games, Moylan is 12-for-31 (.387) with 3 HR, 8 RBIs, a .742 slugging percentage and a 1.242 OPS.

ROAD STRUGGLES: After losing both games of a doubleheader on Sunday Hudson Valley is now 6-13 in its last 19 road games. The Renegades have taken three of the first four games on the road at Maimonides Park this week, but had to settled for a series split. Hudson Valley had just seven combined hits in the doubleheader. In the series, they only scored more than three runs twice, and scored six combined runs over the final three matchups of the set. This season, Hudson Valley is just 23-36 overall away from Heritage Financial Park this season. The 36 road losses are the most in the South Atlantic League this season. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 on the road.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 201 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, five more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA). Four Renegades have 16 or more doubles, and 10 players have ten or more two-baggers.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.22 ERA (159 ER/445.0 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fourth-best in the minors. On Friday, Hudson Valley's bullpen consisting of Indigio Diaz, Thomas Balboni, and Ocean Gaboni allowed just one total baserunner in 3.2 innings, closing out a 2-0 shutout win.

GADES THROW NO HITTER: History was made on July 19th, as the Renegades completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000. With the score remaining tied into the bottom of the ninth, a Roc Riggio walk-off home run sealed the no-hitter and a 1-0 win. Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill combined to complete the feat.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT: In 18 of their last 36 games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in nine of the last 14 games, Hudson Valley is now 28-11 in games this season where they do not commit an error. However, the Renegades committed four errors on Wednesday night.

