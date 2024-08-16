Hot Rods Unveil 2025 South Atlantic League Schedule

August 16, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are ecstatic to unveil their South Atlantic League schedule for the 2025 season. The season will consist of 132 games from April 4 to September 7, including 66 games at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods will begin their campaign in Greenville, South Carolina against the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) on April 4, 2025.

"We experienced so much fun and enjoyment welcoming everyone into the ballpark in 2024, we can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store for next season," said Hot Rods General Manager and COO, Kyle Wolz. "We are planning an action-packed year with even more to do for our friends, families, and everyone in the Bowling Green and surrounding communities."

Bowling Green will welcome in their closest SAL rival, the Rome Emperors (Atlanta Braves), for their first home series on Tuesday, April 8, at Bowling Green Ballpark. Afterwards, the Hot Rods will make the trip to their newest opponents, the Hub City Spartanburgers in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Hub City is taking the place of the Hickory Crawdads in the SAL, while both teams will become Texas Rangers affiliates, with the Crawdads moving to the Low-A Carolina League.

The Hot Rods have their longest road trip of the season going from April 29 to May 11, visiting the Aberdeen Ironbirds (Baltimore Orioles) and Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox), and will return for a 12-game homestand against the Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros) and the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) between May 13 and May 25.

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies) come to town on June 3, the first north division opponent that the Hot Rods host during the 2025 campaign. Hub City will finish out Bowling Green's home schedule in June with their first and only trip of the season to Bowling Green Ballpark.

Experience the game and fireworks when the Hot Rods host the Emperors on July 4 through July 6. A majority of the July schedule for Bowling Green will be on the road, visiting the Emperors, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates), and Tourists.

In August, the Hot Rods play the bulk of their schedule at home, with the Ironbirds, Dash, and Grasshoppers all visiting Bowling Green. The Hot Rods will also play their lone series in September at home against the Tourists between September 2 and September 7.

2025 Hot Rods season tickets are now available at BGHotRods.com, by stopping by the Bowling Green Ballpark ticket office, or calling 270-901-2121. Purchase your 2025 season tickets before November 1 to receive extra benefits on your ticket package.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.