Cruz Homers and Doubles in 5-4 Win at Rome

August 16, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ROME- The Asheville Tourists and the Rome Emperors battled throughout a close game Thursday night. With the score tied 4-4 in the top of the eighth, Garret Guillemette delivered an RBI single to put the Tourists in front 5-4. That lead held up over the final frames and Asheville claimed the one-run win.

Narbe Cruz made a dent on the scoreboard early in the game. The Tourists second-baseman crushed a three-run Home Run in the top of the third. Rome countered with a three-spot in the bottom of the fourth off Asheville's starting pitcher Edinson Batista. Two of those runs were earned and it was the only damage Batista allowed in his five innings of work.

Jackson Nezuh spelled Batista and pitched the final four frames. Nezuh earned the win after the Tourists plated one in the seventh on a Kenni Gomez RBI single and Guillemette's go-ahead base knock in the eighth. Gomez, Cruz, Guillemette, and Korey Morton all finished the game with two hits.

Asheville will attempt to make it back-to-back road wins as well as even up the series against Rome with Game Four scheduled for Friday night at 7:00pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.