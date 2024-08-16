Rangers World Series Trophy to Visit the Frans September 7th

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce that the World Series Trophy is coming to Hickory!

On Saturday, September 7th, the 2023 Texas Rangers' World Series Trophy will be at LP Frans Stadium for fans to take pictures with. Three viewing slots will be available in the Winkler Building.

The Crawdads also announced that 1,000 short sleeve Rangers World Series hoodies will also be given away that night. The giveaway comes in sizes adult small through XL.

Season ticket holders will have an exclusive window to see the trophy from 4:45pm to 5:15pm. As part of their membership, full and half season ticket holders can reserve a complimentary space in the exclusive window by contacting John.

Two public viewings are available from 5:30pm to 6:00pm and 6:00pm to 6:30pm. Tickets are $15 (plus the game ticket) and include entry to view the trophy and take a picture with it and a guaranteed giveaway in the requested size. Tickets are available online only.

All members of the party will need a ticket to the photo opportunity to enter the building. The trophy will be indoors so the viewings will take place rain or shine. Following the scheduled times, the trophy will come into the stadium but will have more restricted access around it.

Additionally, Saturday will also be Scooby-Doo Night at the ballpark with the team wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off. Saturday will conclude the Battle of the PTOs and Salute to Troops, where retired and active-duty military can get free parking thanks to Goodwill Industries.

