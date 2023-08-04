Meidroth, Hickey Homer But Bowie Overpowers Portland 4-3

Bowie, Maryland- The Portland Sea Dogs (17-14, 57-43) fall 4-3 to the Bowie Baysox (16-15, 47-53) on Friday night.

Chase Meidroth and Nathan Hickey both blasted homers while Phillip Sikes and Nick Yorke and Corey Rosier all recorded mutli-hit days at the plate. Christopher Troye, Brendan Cellucci, Ryan Zeferjahn, and Theo Denlinger combined for 4.0 shutout innings in relief. Zeferjahn struck out the side in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Meidroth put Portland on the board first in the top of the third with a two-run blast to left field. With his fifth homer of the season, Portland led 2-0.

Billy Cook responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning to even the score at two.

Bowie took 4-2 the lead in the bottom of the fourth after a two-run home run from Joseph Rosa.

Hickey launched a solo home run to right center field in the top of the sixth to record his twelfth homer of the season and put Portland within one but Bowie led, 4-3.

Bowie reliever RHP Keagan Gillies (1-1, 3.38 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out three. Nolan Hoffman (4) was awarded the save. The loss was issued to Portland starter RHP Grant Gambrell (4-3, 3.44 ERA) after pitching 4.0 innings allowing four runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Prince George's Stadium tomorrow, August 5, 2023 for game five of a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox. First pitch for game five is slated for 6:35pm. Portland will send RHP Chih-Jung Liu (5-7, 5.02 ERA) to the mound while Bowie will start RHP Carlos Tavera (2-6, 4.64 ERA).

